Festival casts spotlight on food, fashion

| Achong Tanjong |

THE 7th edition of the Food and Fashion Festival was officially launched yesterday at the Hassanal Bolkiah Indoor Stadium in Berakas.

Cutting the traditional Kueh Lapis (cake), Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof launched the festival, which will continue until April 6.

The minister visited the various booths including the food festival booth outside the Indoor Stadium where he tasted the most popular Musang King Durian. He also took the opportunity to mingle with the local entrepreneurs.

“The festival was organised in line with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s titah, which called for the further development of local youth entrepreneurs,” said Farisan bin Mansur, a representative of Star Bugs Event Management, the organiser of the festival.

The festival is not only a sales exhibition but also a platform for local youths to promote their products. At the same time, it aims to enhance their business partnerships, he added.

A wide range of local products including food and drinks are being showcased at the festival.

Some of the youths involved in the festival have already made a name for themselves both locally and abroad, and their fashion products have gained of attention in the country.

The festival also aims at supporting the local economy by encouraging Bruneians to spend in the country, and helping local entrepreneurs to earn an income during the schoolterm holiday.

Over 50 youths are taking part in the festival, with the most exciting event being the sale of the Musang King Durian, brought in from abroad to add flavour to the seven-day fair.

The event also showcases activities for children including bouncer, Kid Go-Kart, Bubble Balloons and Trishaw ride.

Present at the event yesterday were Dayangku Rina binti Pengiran Ahmad, Event Project and Marketing Manager of Star Bugs Event Management, and other officials of the company.