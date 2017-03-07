FBBA helps restore beauty of Pelumpong island

| James Kon |

THE French Bruneian Business Association (FBBA), one of the most active business associations in the country, brought a fresh start to the first quarter of 2017 by hosting a cleaning campaign on the island of Pelumpong as part of FBBA Family Day on Sunday.

FBBA President Pierre Imhof and 70 members rolled their sleeves up to spruce up the island, before loading the collected trash onto a boat for proper disposal.

Aside from helping to restore the cleanliness of the island, the campaign also served to teach social responsibility.

Acknowledging that a family is an integral part of society, the family day has become an annual event bringing together members, their families and friends for an enjoyable gathering.