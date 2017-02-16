F&B sector can boost Brunei Tourism

| Danial Norjidi |

GASTRONOMY can play a significant role as a driver of tourism, and the government believes that the food and beverage (F&B) sector will continue to assist in efforts to create a strong diverse and sustainable economy in Brunei.

These were among the points highlighted by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism while delivering a keynote address at the Inspire F&B Forum that took place at the Radisson Hotel yesterday.

In his speech, the minister expressed his belief that it is important to raise the standard of the F&B industry as well as the hospitality industry in this country.

“When we travel around the world, whether it be for holiday or for work, we always seek to have a memorable experience each time, and the food that we consume is part of that memorable experience.

“In Brunei we have an eclectic mix of cuisines, from vendors selling traditional Malay food to restaurants specialising in Middle Eastern, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean and Western food, to name a few”.

“The food and beverage sector has multiplied quite significantly over the last three years,” he continued. “New cafes and restaurants either locally owned or franchise have now opened and some incorporating Bruneian flavours and ingredients in their recipe.”

“As the industry continues to expand, business will need to know how to deal with the more competitive market, and this will require them to become more aware of strategies which can lead to their increased success.”

He said that with this in mind, the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT) has exciting innovative plans for the future of this industry.

The minister highlighted the importance of gastronomy, saying that as the essence of culture and a major element of intangible heritage worldwide, it is a growing driver for tourists that remains often untapped by destinations.

“The interrelation between gastronomy and tourism provides a vehicle for the transmission of culture which in turn, if properly managed, enhances local economic development, sustainable practices and food experiences,” he said. “Hence, gastronomy tourism helps to brand and market destinations, as well as assists in maintaining and preserving local tradition and diversity, harnessing and rewarding authenticity.

“The relation between food and culture has become a major motivation for travellers, but also a great catalyst of sustainable tourism as gastronomy tourism brings out the most authentic features of each destination.

“On another note, I would like to take this opportunity to remind those involved in the F&B industry that it is important to continue practicing the highest ethical standards in food preparation,” he said.

“Beyond providing a palatable meal, we also urge vendors to take into consideration the nutritious value of the meals on their menu so that we can all contribute to building a healthier nation.”