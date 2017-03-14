Farmers from rain-dependent areas supplied with BDR5 paddy

| Ishan Ibrahim |

WHAT is the state of paddy development in the Agriculture Development Area (KKP) Perdayan and KKP Senukoh areas?

This was the question posed by YB Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Penghulu of Mukim Bokok during last Saturday’s Legislative Council (LegCo) session.

In his reply, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism said that these areas still very much depend on rain as their main source of water, and that the planting of paddy is still done manually as the soil is loose and does not require the use of heavy machinery.

To assist paddy farmers in their farming and help improve their yield in agricultural areas highly dependent on rain for water, particularly at KKP Perdayan and KKP Senukoh, the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism has supplied farmers from these areas with the BDR5 variety of paddy – a hybrid of Beras Laila and Beras Pusu.

The BDR5 paddy is well-suited for planting at sites such as KKP Perdayan and KKP Senukoh, and can be planted biannually. Assuming good management and a normal rate of rainfall, the new paddy is capable of producing three to five metric tonnes of paddy per hectare annually, in comparison with traditional paddy such as pusu, adan and barrio, which are only able to yield one metric tonne of paddy per hectare annually.

Another question posed by YB Haji Emran was whether the five Management of Rural Agricultural Development (KPLB) areas – KPLB Belais, KPLB Meniup, KPLB Sibut, KPLB Puni and KPLB Seri Tanjong Belayang in the Temburong District – have been confirmed as agricultural development areas.

These areas, the minister stated, are on their way to being designated as so, with KPLB documentations already submitted from the District Offices of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood.

Upon being gazetted as agricultural sites, these KPLB areas will be surveyed and controlled according to the requirements for agricultural development areas under the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, the minister added.

Any areas not currently under development will be seized by the department and offered for sale by public tender under the RFP (Request for Proposals), concluded the minister.