Family values on focus at religious seminar

| Azlan Othman |

THE Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) is currently hosting its first Fiqh al-Usrah International Seminar with the theme of ‘Family Education Generates a Visionary Generation’, to emphasise the importance of education for Muslim families.

The two-day seminar is aimed at identifying common issues and challenges for modern families, in addition to finding short and long-term solutions for societal problems in the 21st Century.

Last night’s talk was centred on the topic ‘Issues and Challenges of Family Education in the Info-Technology Era’.

Among the panellists were Dr Abdul Rauf bin Mohd Amin, an Assistant Senior Professor of the Syariah Faculty at KUPU SB; and Assistant Professor Dr Sharifah Hayaati binti Syed Ismail from the Islamic Education Academy at Universiti Malaya.

Among those present at the event was Dr Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, the Acting Ra’es of KUPU SB.

The seminar was also attended by members of the public.