Family pivot of stable national development

PEHIN Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussoff, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports said the institution of a family plays a very important role in the national development process and in order to maintain public welfare, community and country. A family that is healthy, harmonious and strong can contribute to the welfare of the society and the development of a robust and resilient country. Therefore, it is very important for every country including Brunei Darussalam to intensify efforts to develop the ability to strengthen family institutions, for the sake of the welfare of all.

According to the minister, the stability of the family institution can be strengthened and maintained through creating an atmosphere of mutual trust, cooperation and respect not only among its members, but also the local community and all stakeholders.

The minister said this while attending the 1st Ministerial Conference on Marriage and Family Institution, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on February 8-9, held at the Conference Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The conference sees the importance of creating a framework and mechanisms to strengthen the role of the state in coordination with international institutions in charge of family, women and children. The conference also identifies challenges faced by institutions of family and marriage as well as proposals for sustainable solutions.

Escorting the minister to the meeting was Pengiran Haji Irman bin Pengiran Haji Othman, Acting Consul General, Consulate General of Brunei in Jeddah.