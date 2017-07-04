Family miraculously escapes inferno

| Hakim Hayat |

A FAMILY of 14 miraculously escaped from a burning house in the early hours of yesterday, turning the festive celebrations grim for the neighbourhood of Kampong Perpindahan Lambak Kanan.

All family members were fast asleep when tragedy struck their house at Jalan 2 of the village.

The Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that it received a distress call at about 3.27am and rushed two fire engines with 10 personnel from the Lambak Kanan Fire Station to the scene.

Fire and Rescue personnel said by the time they arrived at the scene, the massive fire had already gutted the kitchen, part of the living room, the garage and four cars at the ground floor of the two-storey house.

Led by SSFR Noor Aflan bin Kachi, the personnel, equipped with breathing masks, managed to douse the fire within 10 minutes.

In an interview with the Bulletin, a visibly distraught house owner Pengiran Haji Mustapa bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, 67, a retired police personnel who has been living in the house with his family since 1998, said although he has incurred a big loss from the tragedy, he is relieved as everyone in his family is safe.

Recollecting the moments they discovered the fire, he said while everyone was fast asleep, his grandson, a student of Sports School who had to wake up early because he was about to return to his school dormitory early in the morning, alerted the family at around 3am, telling them that he could smell smoke and traces of petrol. “There was a fire outside the garage of the house. Luckily, my grandson woke up early, otherwise I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.

Amid the terror, Pengiran Haji Mustapa said, he took all his family out of the house and told them to save only important belongings such as personal documents.

He said members of his family also attempted to douse the fire that came from the garage, which grew larger and spread quickly to the kitchen and living room before the Fire and Rescue personnel arrived.

He lamented that rescue efforts were delayed because the entrance to his house was narrowed by two concrete fences built by his neighbours, making it difficult for fire engines to pass through until they found an alternative route from behind the house.

“When we first settled in here, we were told that fences are not permitted without the approval from the relevant authorities in this housing scheme area but I guess some people decided to ignore this … I raised my concern with the Housing Development Department years ago about the two fences but there was never a response from them,” he claimed, while noting that after the fences were erected, large vehicles such as garbage trucks were unable to pass through the entrance of his house.

“I really hope the relevant authorities would take action on this matter and let this be a learning lesson for everyone because we don’t want to compromise our safety in the event of an emergency,” he added.

Pengiran Haji Mustapa also thanked officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the Brunei-Muara District Office, Community Development Department (JAPEM), Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and also the Penghulu of Mukim Berakas ‘B’ and the Village Head of Perpindahan Lambak Kanan who paid them a visit, handed over some food items and assured them that they will assist the family in whatever ways possible.

Electricity to the house has been cut-off for safety reasons and the house has been declared safe by the Fire and Rescue Department following the fire.

Pengiran Haji Mustapa said they will continue to live in the house as the upper floor is still habitable, while repairs are done to the ground floor.

He also hopes that some form of assistance will be given from the relevant authorities in repairing the house as he wants his family to be safe and comfortable in the quickest time possible.

He said before the fire, he had made some renovations to his living room and the garage, and what happened yesterday has really devastated him. “But I am grateful to Allah the Almighty because what is most important is our safety,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue Department said it is still conducting investigation to find out the cause of the fire and the estimated loss of property.

Meanwhile, the department urged members of the public to pay special attention to fire safety and prevention during the festive season to avoid house fire incidents.