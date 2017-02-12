Family helps feature Brunei at Thai festival

| Aziz Idris |

THE culture and traditions of the Brunei Malay are currently being featured at the Melayu Day@Yala, thanks to Pengiran Shariful Bahri bin PSI Pengiran Haji Ismail and family, who are currently residing in Phuket, Thailand.

The three-day festival runs from February 10-12 at the White Elephant Park in Yala Municipality, Thailand, and is jointly-hosted by the Consuls General of Malaysia and Indonesia in Songkhla, Yala Province Cultural Office and Yala Municipality.

Pengiran Shariful Bahri and family are instrumental in helping shine the spotlight on Brunei’s unique wedding ceremony (Malam Berbedak) and introducing famous local delicacies, which includ ‘ambuyat,’ to festival goers.

The guest of honour, together with the Brunei Darussalam Ambassador to Thailand and other special guests were invited to sample the local delicacies.

Mayor Pongsah Yingchon-charoen said the festival, previously called ‘Melayu Day of Yala,’ began in 2014 to highlight the Malay culture of Yala. Now in its fourth year, the festival features a seminar on Malay culture, kite-flying competition, elephant parade, Thai-Malay speech contest, Nasyid performances, cultural processions, cooking demonstration and food testing.

Also at the festival are over 200 booth operators selling food, clothes, cultural items and an assortment of accessories.