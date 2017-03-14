Family Al-Quran Week to strengthen institution, abilities

| Danial Norjidi |

LEGISLATIVE Council (LegCo) member YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit suggested yesterday that a Family Al-Quran Week (Minggu Keluarga Al-Quran) be held to further strengthen the family institution and Al-Quran reading abilities of citizens.

“Reading the Al-Quran together in groups with parents and children can strengthen the family institution,” he said.

“Therefore, it is suggested if possible to carry out an Al-Quran Family Week celebration with multiple events, including reading the Al-Quran, Tafsir, writing verses from the Al-Quran and other relevant activities.”

In response, YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, said that he would take note of the suggestion for the ministry to assess.

YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit also suggested that, if suitable, the Qaris and Qariahs who have participated in international competitions be assigned to help improve the standards of Al-Quran reading in the country.

He suggested that, if the number of Qaris and Qariahs is limited, they first be assigned to mosques in areas with a high number of residents in each district.

“To begin with, in every district – three Qaris and three Qariahs in the Brunei-Muara District, one Qari and one Qariah in the Temburong District, two Qaris and two Qariahs in the Tutong District, and two Qaris and two Qariahs in the Belait District.

“If there are not enough, this can be carried out on a schedule,” he further suggested.

“This can help improve the reading of Al-Quran with Tarannum and provide opportunities to the many Qaris and Qariahs in our country to participate in international competitions.”

He added that this can also encourage children and youths to go to mosques, and have it become a cultural norm for them to carry out Tarannum Al-Quran activities.

YB Haji Ramli also asked whether the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ budgets for secondary studies, primary studies and mosque administrations also apply towards Al-Quran education.

He highlighted that Al-Quran with Tarannum should be taught thoroughly from a child’s early stage at religious schools, and as a continuation at mosques.

In response, the minister said that the provisions do indeed support programmes to improve the reading of Al-Quran, noting that religious schools have multiples of such programmes.

The minister also said that at mosques there are Muqaddam programmes, Al-Quran programmes and Muslim guidance programmes, to name just a few.

He highlighted that the ministry is looking seriously into further improving Al-Quran reading in the country, with a framework that is orderly and systematic with clear objectives and goals.

With regards to Tarannum Al-Quran reading at schools, he said the Youth Al-Quran Reading Scheme is in place, in which children who read the Al-Quran well in terms of recitation and voice are included, and are trained and developed to read the Al-Quran with Tarannum, with knowledge, theory and practice.