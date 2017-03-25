FAB office- bearers inducted

| Tony Alabastro |

PHILIPPINE Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Meynardo LB Montealegre inducted into office the 2017-2019 Filipino Association in Brunei (FAB) officers led by Rodolfo P Adducul, an accountant.

“We will organise more activities and events to promote camaraderie and unity,” said Adducul, who took over Edel P Bartholomew, the association’s first woman and longest serving president, since 2000.

“Let us be respectful of Brunei’s traditions and culture and the requirements of the Brunei Registry of Societies,” said Bartholomew, an educator.

The 2017-2019 officers of FAB, registered and recognised by the Brunei Government, are President Rodolfo P Adducul; Vice President Maria Luisa Ramos-Wong; Secretary Mina M Balios; Treasurer Ma Belinda Socorro A Abrera; Auditor Clifford D Baluarte; Sports Director Paul B Balios; Culture Director Joseph John Sacris; Membership Director Roy Sarmiento; Information Director William Manalo; Welfare Director Manolito Abat; Seria/Kuala Belait District Chairman Renato Tejero; Vice Chairman Ricardo T Anzano; Secretary Ma Venus B Gabia; Treasurer Juliet Tumitit Padi; Auditor Honorio C De Guzman; Tutong District Chairman Melita Bal-ot; Vice Chairman Clifford D Baluarte; Treasurer Emily Labuca; and Temburong District Chairman Rita Datugan.

The 35-year-old FAB is the oldest Filipino organisation in the Sultanate, and antedates the setting up in 1985 of the Philippine Embassy in Brunei Darussalam.

The FAB fosters good relations between Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of the Philippines and among Filipino community members through sports and cultural activities.