All eyes on Bandarku Ceria

| Lyna Mohamad |

BANDARKU Ceria was a riot of colour yesterday with the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien and the capital filled with members of the public from all walks of life to participate and witness Kayuhan Semangat Hari Kebangsaan 2017 held in conjunction with the 33rd National Day celebrations.

The activity was further enlivened with the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who consented to grace and take part in the 33rd National Day cycling activity.

Accompanying His Majesty were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah.

His Majesty and the royal entourage were greeted upon arrival by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; and Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, Minister of Health.

Yesterday’s event started with the releasing of 30 balloons by members of the three organising ministries and three pigeons by children marking the start of the cycling event for the 16km ride from Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien to the roundabout of the Muara/Berakas main road and back to Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien.

The 16km ride that also saw the participation of Cabinet Ministers, deputy ministers, foreign envoys, permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries passed by main roads including Jalan Sultan Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, Jalan Haji Basir, Jalan Kumbang Pasang, Jalan Perdana Menteri, Jalan Tasek and Jalan Kianggeh.

His Majesty also consented to witness the parade of 33 cyclists for the 33km category, 33 young children on bicycles and 33 Fixie Bicycle riders who also showcased a special performance in front of the royal dais, to mark the significance of the 33rd National Day celebration.

The 33 riders aged between six and 12 were given the exposure of patriotic spirit, which are love for the country, importance of a healthy life and making cycling as a hobby to beneficially fill in their leisure times while the 33km category riders comprised national cycling athletes and representatives from ministries and government departments as well as associations.

These group merged together with members of the Brunei Darussalam Cycling Federation from the Brunei-Muara, Tutong, Belait and Temburong Districts led by Mohd Ali bin Haji Thani.

Also participating in the parade were 18 classic bicycle riders which drew the crowd’s attention. The group was led by its chairman PW1 (Rtd) Haji Aminudin bin Haji Abdul Karim.

Following the parade, His Majesty consented to receive a pesambah presented by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

His Majesty then walked through the Bandarku Ceria activity and visited the stalls to the excitement of stall operators and visitors alike who took the opportunity to get close with the monarch and also take photographs with His Majesty.

Yesterday’s event merges the healthy living and recreation aspects with the nation’s unity through the appreciation of sports culture.

Establishing a healthy community is important towards achieving Brunei Vision 2035 and is in line with this year’s National Day theme ‘Accomplishing the National

Vision’.

‘Kayuhan Semangat Hari Kebangsaan 2017’ is jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health with the involvement of other ministries as well as the Brunei Darussalam Cycling Federation.

The success of the event displays how the Whole of Nation Approach that involves all levels of the community including non-government organisations is very effective and affective, particularly when applied in making the nation’s development programmes a success.