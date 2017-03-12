An eye on zero food wastage at schools

| Ishan Ibrahim |

RESEARCH conducted by the Ministry of Education (MoE) shows that food wastage is still being recorded at schools, with the probable cause being that the food items are not favoured by students.

Minister of Education YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman yesterday pointed this out during the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting, in response to a question earlier raised by YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari with regards to food wastage at schools.

The drink selection incorporated into the Food and Beverage Scheme for primary schools introduced on January 1, 2016 was to replace the hot drinks and carton drinks – based on recommendations from the Ministry of Health. These are accepted and well-liked by the students, he said.

The beverage supplies are based on research on the popularity of certain drinks with regards to taste and general acceptance by the students. The less-liked drinks will not be endorsed for further supplies, he said.

Food and drink monitoring will continue at schools to reduce wastage.

During an earlier LegCo session, YB Khairunnisa also raised the hot-topic issue in which some teachers are burdened by the lack of time to increase teaching quality or be able to enjoy proper family time.

In response, the minister pointed out that the tasks presented to teachers are based on two guidelines: Teaching and non-teaching responsibilities.

These two guidelines stipulate that teachers are tasked with teaching for 28-30 time periods in a school week. It is mandatory for all schools to abide by these regulations, he said.

Compiled data on the teaching duration of a teacher showed only a small number of teachers clocking in a 30-hour period or more in a week – with a ratio of only 1.7 per cent or 107 teachers at government primary and secondary schools.

These teachers are not given any administrative tasks, only teaching responsibilities, the minister explained.

The current situation whereby teachers work for more than 30 hours a week will continue to be improved based on the existing guidelines, he said.

Additionally, the intake of new teachers will certainly help reduce the burden, he said.

Through the Department of Schools, the MoE will assign placement of new teachers after their April 2017 graduation. This process will improve the situation of the affected teachers, the minister said.

Efforts are ongoing to select senior teachers for administrative tasks such as Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE); student affairs and teachers-parents relations.

This system will be implemented at primary schools that have large student populations to reduce the burden of administrative duties on teachers.