Exquisite Japanese craft on display at Malay Technology Museum

| Fizah HAB |

THE ‘Handcrafted Form: Tradition and Technique’ exhibition, organised by The Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam and the Japan Foundation, and co-organised by the Museums Department of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, opened yesterday at the Malay Technology Museum.

Attending the opening ceremony were the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, as well as foreign dignitaries and invited guests including Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Qudduus bin Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz, Special Duties Officer at the Museums Department.

In her welcoming remarks, Noriko Iki, Ambassador of Japan to Brunei Darussalam, said the exhibition is “one of the touring exhibitions assembled by the Japan Foundation from its own collections of artworks”, which includes ceramics, textiles, metalwork, lacquerware, paper and writing implements made from traditional materials with traditional techniques.

“In addition to those crafts of daily living, we are displaying creative works of art made by craft artists using skills fostered in the workshop environment,” she added.

The exhibition is open to the public from April 3-30. Visiting hours are 9am to 5pm from Saturdays to Thursdays; and on Fridays, it is open from 9am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 5pm.