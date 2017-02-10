Express Bus service enhances BIMP-EAGA connectivity

| Azlan Othman |

IN THE field of transportation, the Ministry of Communications is enhancing connectivity between Brunei Darussalam, Sarawak and Pontianak. At the same time, the Brunei Government is widening opportunities for trade, jobs and businesses.

Minister of Communications Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat said this yesterday, before expressing hopes that entrepreneurs will explore overseas markets, especially in the neighbouring countries.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the launching of the Express Bus service linking Brunei, Sarawak and Pontianak, which was held at The Rizqun International Hotel.

The launch is an effort to expand connectivity (especially in Borneo) particularly in the context of Brunei-Indonesia- Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) for seamless travel.

“Many areas have been identified for infrastructure development and we have the Pan-Borneo Highway – which stretches across Borneo covering Kota Kinabalu, Kuching to Pontianak – that has been improved. We are also striving to widen connectivity to other areas.

“We are hoping that Brunei operators can pick up passengers, for instance, from Kuching to Brunei Darussalam to boost tourism in the Sultanate. This matter has always been discussed with the relevant agencies. We are identifying areas where bus drivers can pick up passengers.

“Passenger pick up points may be limited. What we want is to get as wide a coverage as possible. Market opportunities are wide between Brunei and other countries,” the minister said.

The minister is also seeking cooperation from taxi drivers to give their best service, uphold the good image of the nation, showcase the Brunei culture and national philosophy, and provide passengers the confidence to catch a cab.

“We hope locals can become taxi and bus drivers. We want the taxi services to be at its best for the benefit of tourists, ensuring they feel safe and confident with our taxi services.

“We want to utilise a taxi application (app) in due course, like they do in other countries, but have this app created by locals for the benefit of passengers. Since our taxi service is still limited, our local software developer is encouraged to create such app, thus creating job opportunities in the country. “

The BIMP-EAGA Express Bus service route between Brunei/Sarawak/Pontianak in Indonesia is operated by Awang Damit Bus Services (ADBS), using four new Sunwin Large Bus purchased from GHK Motors Sdn Bhd.

GHK Motors Sdn Bhd Managing Director Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin was also present at the launch.

Meanwhile, ADBS Sdn Bhd Managing Director Haji Ibrahim bin Haji Damit, as the bus operator, noted that the new buses are luxurious and comfortable, utilising Volvo safety technology from Sweden and offering large luggage space and high deck seats. They are also equipped with three-point seatbelts, ABS braking system, roll-over protection, CCTV, GPS and bus-tracking system.

“With the establishment of Pan-Borneo Highway, the journey is now much safer and comfier. Various pit-stops along the highway ensures comfort to drivers and passengers,” Haji Ibrahim added.