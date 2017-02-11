Exploring study options at Australia

| Ishan Ibrahim & Azlan Othman |

THE Australian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam, in collaboration with Australian Trade and Investment Commission, on Friday held its annual Australian Education Information Day at the Radisson Hotel.

The event was attended by students, parents and education counsellors from local schools.

Representatives from nine Australian universities – University of New South Wales, James Cook University, Swinburne University of Technology, University of Western Australia, University of Adelaide, Deakin University, Monash University, Curtin University and Griffith University participated in the education fair to talk to students and parents about courses, campuses and enrolments.

The event kicked off with seminars delivered by each university on their areas of excellence and what they have to offer students from Brunei.

There was also an exhibition of the universities where students could sit one-on-one with the university representatives to discuss their study preferences.

At the opening of the event, Australian High Commissioner to Brunei Darusslam, Nicola Rosenblum, said “Australia is an education powerhouse, with some of the world’s best facilities and educators.

“Australian institutions rank among the world’s best by discipline, particularly in engineering and technology, medicine, environmental science, accounting and finance. I look forward to seeing more students join the alumni of over 10,000 Bruneians who have already studied in Australia.”

Rosenblum acknowledged education agents Blau Education Services, Findlay Sdn Bhd, HRD Services and AIA Br-Pamela Agency for their support.

She also thanked the alumni who gave up their time to attend the event and share their experiences of studying in Australia with others.

Students who did not have the chance to visit the Australian Education Information Day yesterday (Friday) will have the chance to meet with the representatives from Australian universities at the Australian booth at the Higher Education Expo at Bridex Hall today and tomorrow, February 11-12, 2017.

Students can also find information on courses, fees and enrolments for all Australian institutions at www.studyinaustralia.gov.au.