Exhibition showcases student artwork

| Achong Tanjong |

The ‘IB Visual Arts Vernissage’ exhibition is currently showcasing art work by six Year 13 students from International School Brunei (ISB) at the IB Workroom of the school.

According to the teacher in-charge Liz Hassall, the art exhibition is open to public viewing and will be open until Tuesday.

She said the art works showcase the selected work of students having themes centred on contemporary issues.

Also present were teachers from ISB and students from Jerudong International School.