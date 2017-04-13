Exhibition on creative expressions of UBD art students begins

| James Kon |

THE ‘Impact 2017: A Greater Spectacle – Art and Design Graduation Exhibition’, featuring the creations of 54 final-year Art and Creative Technology (ACT) students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), is currently being staged at the Art Gallery of the Chancellor Hall in UBD.

The exhibition began yesterday and will go on until May 20. It is open to the public from 9am to 7pm and except on Fridays and Sundays.

Dr Teo Siew Yean, Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Global Affairs) of UBD, in her address during the opening ceremony, said, “The creative economy which includes audiovisual products, design, new media, performing arts, publishing and visual arts is not only one of the most rapidly growing sectors in the world economy, it is also a highly transformative one in terms of income generation, job creation and export earnings.”

Citing figures from UNESCO’s website, Dr Teo revealed that between 2002 and 2011, “developing countries averaged 12.2 per cent annual growth in creative goods exports”.

“The journey of the 54 student artists and designers over the past four years of their Art and Creative Technology studies has culminated in this graduation exhibition.

“The theme of the students’ work focusses on aesthetics, environmental protection, family appreciation, augmented reality murals, photographs, traditional pattern design, video game design and innovative products design,” she said.

“The exhibition proved how contemporary art and design can be a valuable component for connecting the young generation’s creativity and thoughts through powerful visual expressions,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nonnie King Siaw Chin, Director of the Impact 2017 graduation exhibition committee said in her welcoming remarks that “the exhibition showcases the creative potential and determination of the fifth cohort of Art and Creative Technology majors”.

She added, “This graduation exhibition has proven that UBD has set the right course for nurturing students with creative talents and answering His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s call to develop the creative industries in Brunei Darussalam.”

Through cultural sensitivity, inventiveness, imagination and artistic exploration, UBD’s ACT students have created a new means for expressing their interpretations of world issues and formal Western and Islamic art.

Their capstone project in some ways answers the call for collective social responsibility towards addressing higher-order topics such as spiritual values, natural beauty, ethical values, personal suffering and growth, social issues and cultural heritage.