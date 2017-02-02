Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon abandons South Korea presidency bid

SEOUL (AFP) – Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon abruptly ended his attempt to seek South Korea’s presidency Wednesday, dropping a lifetime of diplomacy to denounce his country’s political establishment.

Ban returned home last month after a decade in New York and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles and he struggled for backing.

“I will give up my pure intention to bring about a change in politics under my leadership and to unify the country,” he told reporters at a hastily arranged press conference.

“I’m sorry for disappointing many people.”

Although he never officially declared he was running, the former UN chief embarked on a series of public appearances and repeatedly spoke of the need to bring about a “change in politics” in a country where a wide-ranging corruption scandal has seen President Park Geun-Hye impeached.

Reports claimed he had signed a contract to rent a 660-square metre office in Seoul, and as recently as Tuesday he was urging a change to the constitution to dilute the sweeping executive powers of the presidency and ensure more co-operative governance.

The 72-year-old was widely expected to join Park’s Saenuri party or an emerging conservative breakaway group for presidential elections which are due this year, whatever the outcome of the impeachment process.

But he struggled to secure party backing in South Korea’s highly partisan political system, and corruption allegations were made against some of his relatives.

“I was very disappointed by the parochial, selfish attitudes of some politicians,” he said Wednesday. “I reached a conclusion that it would be meaningless to move forward with them.”

“In order to resolve our current problems, we need to abandon the self-conceited attitude of ‘it must be me or no one else’,” Ban added.