Ex-HK leader pleads not guilty over corruption

Hong Kong (AFP) – Hong Kong’s former leader Donald Tsang, who ended his term in disgrace after accepting favours from tycoons, pleaded not guilty to bribery charges Tuesday at his high-profile corruption trial.
Tsang, 72, held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005 and is the highest-ranking Hong Kong official to face a corruption trial.
The case is set to send shockwaves through a city that has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most open and transparent markets.
More details in Wednesday’s Borneo Bulletin.