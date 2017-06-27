Europe’s once positive world view of US slips under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Slightly more Europeans now view the United States unfavourably under President Donald Trump than favourably, according to a survey of public attitudes in three dozen countries that comes as Trump prepares for a return visit to the continent early next month. The Pew Research Center survey released Monday also found scant confidence outside the US in Trump’s leadership on the world stage, with many opposing his plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and withdraw the United States from international climate change and trade agreements. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadd...Read more