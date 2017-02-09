EU diplomats seek to strengthen Brunei ties

| Hakim Hayat |

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation of European Union (EU) envoys met with several Bruneian ministers and top officials and discussed matters of bilateral importance including strengthening of political ties, advancing trade relations as well as a range of regional and global issues.

The group of 14 European Union (EU) diplomats – including 12 Ambassadors accredited to Brunei Darussalam and two Deputy Heads of Mission – was in the country for a two-day goodwill visit focussing on enhancing EU-Brunei and EU-Asean relations.

Yesterday, the diplomats met with First Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and Adi Shamsul bin Haji Sabli, the Permanent Secretary (Industry) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, they held discussions with Dato Paduka Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Finance, and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Dato Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. They also had a meeting with Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Vincent Guérend, Ambassador of the EU to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, said the visit signifies EU’s solidarity and engagement with Brunei which he called an important partner of the EU, and its commitment to the rest of Asean.

“This is collectively a sign of European unity and our common agenda towards Brunei… we want to push forward the very good relationship between EU and Brunei and discuss matters of substance,” he said.

Highlighting the increasing trade between Brunei and the EU, the ambassador said the EU looks forward to exploring more opportunities in various areas to boost trade. “Trade-wise, the EU is the third largest supplier of Brunei in terms of goods. Brunei imports close to one billion euros worth goods and about 500 million euros of services. Several small and big EU-based companies are part of the Brunei’s economy,” he said.

On the agenda of forging closer ties, Vincent said the EU is interested in further boosting the relations between Europe and Brunei both as a country and as a member of Asean.

Some of the areas of cooperation, he said, are maritime security, security at large, fight against violent extremism and regional stability.

Vincent also noted that EU’s assistance to Asean has tripled in the last few years and highlighted increasing connectivity through exchanges at various levels, promotion of best practices, fight against climate change and humanitarian assistance initiatives.

“These are illustration of our cooperation and Brunei is fully part of this cooperation between the EU and Asean… we care about Brunei and the region and we are here for the long run and we continuously look for ways to enhance our presence in Brunei and in the region,” he added.

The ambassador also praised Brunei’s role in Asean-EU relations, calling it a “steadfast” nation. “We value very much this dialogue with the Government of Brunei and we meet in various formats every year and look forward to build stronger ties,” he said.