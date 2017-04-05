Entrepreneurship seminar enters Day II

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE various aspects to consider in starting a business will be addressed today at an entrepreneurship seminar at DARe (Darussalam Enterprise).

The event enters its second day today with LiveWIRE Brunei Business Counsellor Mohammad Fadhilullah Tudun bin Haji Hassan as seminar facilitator.

The sessions are part of the Industry Business Academy (IBA) Level 1 – Business Plan Series, an important component of a programme to provide aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the knowledge on how to get off the ground and develop.

On the first day, participants were enlightened on topics such as Structure of a Business Plan, Products and Services, Market Research and Market Strategy, and how to write an executive summary and calculate startup costs.

The second day will include lessons on Organisation Strategy, Operation Strategy, Financial Strategy and Creating and Presenting a Business Plan.