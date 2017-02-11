Embassy of China in Brunei Darussalam hosts CNY open house

| James Kon |

THE Embassy of China in Brunei Darussalam yesterday hosted a Chinese New Year open house, with a guest list that included prominent figures within the local Chinese community and representatives of various Chinese associations in the country.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam Yang Jian took the opportunity to mingle with the guests, among whom included Legislative Council member YB Ong Tiong Oh and Pehin Kapitan Lela Diraja Dato Paduka Goh King Chin.

An elaborate spread of dishes was whipped up for guests to enjoy as they shared in the festivities.