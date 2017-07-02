Ellie Krieger perfects the zucchini noodle salad

I HAVE a relatively small kitchen (not nearly the size of the one I use on my television show) and an aversion to clutter, so I tend to avoid collecting gadgets. That’s why I had held off buying a spiraliser – one of those slicers that cuts vegetables into noodle shapes.

Until now. After all, you can get a similar, ribbonlike effect using a vegetable peeler, and already-spiralised vegetables are sold in many grocery stores’ produce departments.

But I recently had the chance to try the gadget for myself, and, to my surprise, I was so tickled by it that I bought my own. In the accompanying recipe, the noodling of the vegetable gives what could seem like a very grown-up salad a welcome dose of fun.

While the zucchini is served uncooked, it doesn’t taste raw per se because it is transformed by a sprinkle of salt and a half hour to drain in a colander, which concentrate its flavour and soften it to the texture of al dente pasta. Dressed with lemon and olive oil, this base for the salad can be made a day in advance.

When you are ready to eat, you just toss the zucchini noodles with basil ribbons, and serve topped with shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and a sprinkle of buttery pine nuts. The result is a salad that is lip-smackingly delicious and fresh in both taste and style. – Text and Photo by The Washington Post

Zucchini Noodle Salad (four servings)

Ingredients

Three medium zucchini (about eight ounces each), spiralised (about seven cups zucchini noodles)

1/4 teaspoon salt, or more as needed

One 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

One 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus more as needed

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

1/4 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (from a block, using a vegetable peeler)

Two tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

CUT any very long zucchini noodles so they are about the length of a strand of spaghetti. Place the zucchini in a colander over a bowl or in the sink.

Toss with the salt and let sit to drain for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towel then transfer the zucchini to a bowl.

Toss with the oil and lemon juice. (Salad may be prepared a day ahead to this stage.)

When ready to serve, toss the basil ribbons with the zucchini. Taste, and add more salt, as needed.

Divide among individual serving plates, then top each with Parm shavings, pine nuts and freshly ground pepper.

Nutrition | Per serving: 130 calories, 5g protein, 5g carbohydrates, 10g fat, 2g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 260mg sodium, 2g dietary fibre, 4g sugar