Elephant in Sri Lanka procession kills monk

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) – An elephant that was part of a Sri Lankan Buddhist procession attacked and killed a monk, police said on Monday. Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said three elephants were walking in the procession Sunday night when one suddenly went on a rampage and attacked the monk. The 25-year-old monk died at a hospital early Monday. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
