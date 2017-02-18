Elderly woman in ICU after wee hour blaze

A 67-year-old local senior citizen is receiving treatment at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital Intensive Care Unit after suffering multiple burns when her Kampong Salambigar home was destroyed in an early morning blaze yesterday.

Another woman sustained light injuries, and received outpatient treatment.

Eleven people lost their home in the fire, which is believed to have been triggered by a florescent lamp that had constantly been left on.

In light of this, the Fire and Rescue Department is urging the public to have in place fire safety precautions that include having a plan of action in the event of fire emergencies, to monitor the use of electrical appliances, as well as having a fire extinguisher, fire blanket or fire detector available at home.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, a distress call was received at 1.21am, following which three fire engines from the Lambak Kanan Fire Station and Berakas Fire Station were deployed to the scene.

Twelve firefighters led by DSO Haji Md Noor were able to douse the fire within 25 minutes, with damages to the two-storey house estimated to be at $200,000.

Looking to ease their suffering, Koperasi Stesyen Minyak Persatuan TIBA (KOTIBA) and the TIBA Association of Kampong Salambigar yesterday presented donations to the victims after learning of their plight.

Haji Gharif bin Datu Seri Laila Haji Samat, the Advisor to KOTIBA’s Board of Directors, presented the donations to the grandson of one of the victims. Also present were Haji Rosdi Amin bin Dato Paduka Haji Yaakub, Chairman of KOTIBA Board of Directors, and other board members.

KOTIBA and TIBA Association are among the active institutions in Kampong Salambigar, Kampong Tanah Jambu and Kampong Sungai Hanching that looks out for the welfare of residents in the area.