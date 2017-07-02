Egypt fuel price hikes fan inflation fears

CAIRO (AFP) – Hisham Gaber had been preparing his wedding for months, but started to have second thoughts as inflation in Egypt rocketed due to government austerity measures, including sharp increases in fuel prices. “Marriage and handling the additional burdens in these conditions have become an unsound decision,” said the 28-year-old engineer. The government on Thursday announced an increase in fuel prices of up to 55 per cent, the second since November when it also floated the currency in an IMF-backed reform programme, which fuelled inflation. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
