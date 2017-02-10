Education is for life: Dr Teerakiat

| Aziz Idris |

EDUCATION is not only for earning a living but also for life. This was emphasised by the President of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO) Council, Dr Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, who also holds a position as Thailand’s Minister of Education, during his speech at SEAMEO Vocational Education and Training (Voctech) Regional Centre in Gadong yesterday.

Dr Teerakiat together with a high-level delegation from his ministry is currently on a working visit to the Sultanate to study the Brunei education system in particular on the education pathways for students.

In his speech, Dr Teerakiat shared statistics of Thailand’s education pathways whereby out of 10 students starting from Grade One, only four will be accepted into Universities at Grade 12 – six out of 10 do not go universities.

He added, out of the four, only one will get a job within a year of graduation. “What is education if it doesn’t lead to work or employment?” he asked rhetorically.

“We must rejuvenate our students to be good human beings. We don’t want our students to get a job without defining character traits. Industrialists often say, they need employees with not just a good education but also with strong work ethics,” he advised.

Prior to his speech, Hajah Noorzainab binti Haji Abdulladi, SEAMEO Voctech’s Acting Director delivered her welcoming remarks. She first briefed the delegation on major initiatives undertaken by the centre.

She reiterated that most countries in the region now consider TVET as priority education agenda as reflected in the education ministers’ seven priority areas of education 2015 – 2035.

SEAMEO Voctech, as a regional centre focusing on technical and vocational education and training, has an important role in helping the member countries and the region by addressing the skills development for meeting the needs of labour market.

As part of his activities during the visit, Dr Teerakiat inaugurated the Southeast Asia (SEA) Library that can cater to the needs of the centre’s clients. The delegation also viewed a multimedia presentation on the centre’s milestones and the training programmes conducted.

Also present during the working visit were Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Permanent Secretary (Core Education) at the Ministry of Education and Duriya Amatavivat, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Thailand.