EBC conquerors return to hero’s welcome

| Aziz Idris |

THREE Bruneian trekkers who hoisted the Brunei flag at the Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC) yesterday returned to a hero’s welcome at the Brunei International Airport where family members and friends greeted them with joy.

Pengiran Nor Ikhsan bin Pengiran Jaya Indera Pengiran Haji Mokhtar Puteh, Pengiran Khashiem bin Pengiran Hassan and Jasmein Haji Mohd Said were part of an 11-member tour group which also included nationals from the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The group began their trekking expedition on February 13 from Lukla where they managed to hoist the Brunei flag in time for the 33rd National Day celebration.

According to Pengiran Nor Ikhsan, Lukla is located in north-eastern Nepal at a height of 2,860 metres in the Himalayan region. They trekked upwards to the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 metres, before proceeding to climb further to the Kala Pathar Peak, which stands at 5,545 metres.

One of the main challenges faced by the Brunei climbers while trekking six to seven hours a day was the freezing temperatures that can drop to minus 17 degree Celsius coupled with fierce winds.

“One of the most valuable lessons we learnt during the trip is the importance of teamwork. Without the support from my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to reach the EBC. We also had Allah the Almighty by our side, reciting the ‘Selawat’ as we hiked,” she told reporters.

During the week-long journey, the group also crossed the Hillary Bridge to Namche Bazzar, where they visited one of the oldest monasteries in Nepal at Tengboche, and paid tribute to the fallen climbers at several memorials set up along the Thukla Pass.

“We are very proud to be Bruneians and to be able to hoist the Brunei flag as the nation celebrated the 33rd National Day last Thursday,” she chimed.

The group is planning for their next expedition – to conquer the Patagonian Andes region located on the southern parts of Chile and Argentina which covers almost half a continent and spans about 800,000 square kilometres.