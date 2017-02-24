An early day for participants from Belait

|Â Â Â Â Â Daniel LimÂ Â Â Â Â |

THE day began much early for students and teachers from different schools in Belait District who participated in the National Day celebration in the capital yesterday.

One of the schools was Pengiran Jaya Negara (PJN) Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School that sent more than 200 participants including students, teachers and staff from the school to attend the celebration.

In an interview, teachers of the school that took part in the celebration said, “Our school started the training from the second week of February. We have two groups for the National Day celebration, one for the assembly, where most of the teachers are assigned and the other for the performance where the students are participating.

“We had asked our students to be present at the school early today at around 5am. The school participates in the National Day celebration every year and for this year also we have been chosen to participate in the performance at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien, and we believe that the theme for this year â€˜Menjayakan Wawasan Negaraâ€™ is very meaningful.”

In another interview, students who are participating in the celebration said, “This is our first opportunity to participate in the event. Though we had to wake up early today, we believe that participation in the National Day celebration is important as it promotes the sense of patriotism among us.”

Many schools and government departments chose to depart from Belait very early in the morning, some departing as early as 4.30am. As for PJN Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar Secondary School, the students, teachers and other staff departed at 5.45am.