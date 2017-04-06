Early dawn blaze razes Kg Mentiri Mosque

| Azlan Othman |

AN EARLY blaze yesterday completely razed the mosque at RPN Kampong Mentiri.

No one was hurt in the fire which broke out at 2am.

The mosque building was made of wood and had a concrete floor and spandex roof.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at around 2.11am. Immediately, 32 personnel from the department and the Women’s Operation Unit along with six fire engines from Mentiri, Muara, Lambak and Central fire stations were dispatched to the scene. The operation was led by SSFR Yudieswandy bin Bakar.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said the mosque is closed temporarily and urged worshippers residing in the area to use nearby mosques as the fire has rendered the affected mosque unsafe. Meanwhile, works to restore the mosque is currently underway, the ministry added.

The cause of the fire and extent of losses are yet to be ascertained.

Among those present at the scene yesterday morning were Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, and Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud.