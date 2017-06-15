Duo win B$20,000 grant for ‘E-Route’ project

TWO local students recently won a start-up grant worth B$20,000 for an app they developed that provides people with real-time tracking of buses to find updated bus routes, bus stop locations and seat availability. ‘E-Route’ is the creation of Muhammad Al-Akif bin Irfan, a student in his second year at Politeknik Brunei (PB) and Muhammad Amin bin Haji Fauzul, a PB graduate. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
