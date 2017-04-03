DST marks anniversary with fun weekend activities and promos

| Aziz Idris |

DST marked its 22nd anniversary yesterday by hosting a ‘DSTku @ BandarKu Ceria’ celebration in the capital.

The event’s guest of honour was Haji Khairuddin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Investment) at the Ministry of Finance and a member of DST’s Board of Directors. The main highlight was the ‘Basikalton’ cycling event, with around 1,000 cyclists taking part in the 11 km or 22 km route within the city limits.

Other highlights included the ‘DSTku Hunt’, where 50 teams were required to answer questions on DST’s products and services to unlock clues for the next location.

The hunt winners were Team MVP Elite Fitness led by Mohd Yazid bin Mohd Taib, Team Nikitis led by Harissman Ashady bin Haji Ali and Team DB led by Md Shahrol Ezwan in first, second and third place respectively.

Team GSMSB, led by Norikhwan Rusli, won the Best Dressed prize, while Team Fortitude received the prize for Most Enthusiastic group.

There were also fun activities in the form of football clinics, children’s games and bouncers from DST partners, while members of the public were given the opportunity to win merchandise by posting photos of themselves with the DST ‘human banners’.

Yesterday’s round of activities was an extension of the weekend celebrations which started with Customer Appreciation Day on April 1 at DST and DST Incomm branches in all four districts.

Those who made transactions during that period, including bill payments or registrations for DST products or services, were eligible for any of the 22 prizes on offer.

In first place was Awangku Muhd Rita’ee bin Pengiran Haji Emran, who won an Apple MacBook Air, while second place winner Auzzali Haji Ibrahim received an iPhone 7 Plus 128GB and third place winner Ampuan Noorirawaty binti Ampuan Haji Razid took home an Apple iPhone 128GB.