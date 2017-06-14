After driving Uber to heights, Kalanick downshifts

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Travis Kalanick has been the driving force behind Uber, taking a spur-of-moment idea and turning it into the world’s most valuable venture-funded tech startup. But Kalanick’s brash personality and freewheeling management style made him a liability as well as an asset to the global ridesharing giant, prompting his decision Tuesday to take an indefinite leave of absence. Kalanick frequently recounts how the idea behind Uber was born, when he and a colleague were attending a technology conference in Paris and failed to find a taxi on a cold night. He dreamt up the “magical” idea of pushing a button to hail a ride, the story goes, and used that to create a company that disrupted a global industry while ruffling the feathers of both regulators and established taxi operators. Uber now operates in hundreds of cities and more than 80 countries, accounting for bookings of some $20 billion last year. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Bruneians lose money as forex firm gets pounded
BRUNEIANS continue to lose money in forex trading schemes even after repeated warnings from authorities against associating with such speculative oper...Read more