Don’t misuse Net, avoid dubious groups

STUDENTS should not misuse the Internet and ensure that they travel for the right reason. They should be more cautious of religious gatherings though physically they might appear virtuous, but their “methods” may be wrong and doubtful.

This was stated in a titah by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, as the monarch and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam on Thursday consented to attend a get-together ceremony in London with citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, comprising students, and government officials on duty, attending courses as well as those on vacation with their families.

“There is evidence that such activities have been going on for a long time with members consisting of educated individuals, government servants as well as academicians and professionals,” His Majesty noted.

In this regard, the monarch reminded the students not to participate in such doubtful groupings, especially when it is known that their principle differs from that of the government. His Majesty also reminded the students to be alert at all times, adding that their main task is to study until they achieve success.

The monarch reminded the relevant government agencies not to be silent, nor treat lightly any matters concerning developments in the country, especially matters relating to law and religion as well as national security.

His Majesty also reminded the important role played by parents and their responsibilities to give due attention and care about their children’s activities in ensuring that they do not fall into any activities that violate any laws and religion.

Accompanying His Majesty and Her Majesty at the get-together ceremony were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel, and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah.

Upon arrival at the London Hilton on Park Lane, Their Majesties were greeted by Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and spouse, Datin Nurhayana Janis binti Abdullah Lim as well as Nur Fifi Hazwani binti Hasman, President of the Brunei Students’ Union in the United Kingdom and Eire (BSUnion) and Mohd Syafiq Haziq bin Haji Mat Serudin, its Vice-President.

Their Majesties then proceeded to the Wellington Ballroom for Santap. Their Majesties later signed a commemorative parchment.

Their Majesties as well as members of the royal family then proceeded for a group photo-graph session with senior officers from the High Commission of Brunei Darussalam in London as well as the President and Vice-President of the BSUnion.

His Majesty and Her Majesty as well as members of the royal family then proceeded to the Grand Ballroom for the get-together ceremony with citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam who are in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of Brunei Darussalam performed by the Brunei Essex Society, followed by the recitation of verses from the Al-Quran by Muhammad Azhan bin Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz from the University of Portsmouth while the translation of the verses was read by Awangku Syazwan bin Pengiran Sulaiman from University of Nottingham.

The Doa Selamat was recited by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

The ceremony continued with Sembah Alu-Aluan by the President of the BSUnion, where on behalf of Brunei students in the United Kingdom and Ireland and in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession to the throne next year, the President of the BSUnion delivered a pledge of unwavering loyalty and allegiance to His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

At the ceremony, His Majesty received a pesambah from the President of the Brunei Students’ Union in the United Kingdom and Eire while Her Majesty received a pesambah from the members of the BSUnion.

This was followed by a Tausyeh performed by the Brunei Religious Officer Student Association (BruROSA).

His Majesty and Her Majesty as well as other members of the royal family then proceeded to meet 1,907 citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam who are in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.