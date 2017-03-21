Developing human capital based on MIB values crucial

| Fizah HAB |

DEVELOPING human resources and promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) based on the principles of the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) are crucial to surviving the current economic downturn, said YB Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, the Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office, in his closing speech yesterday at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session.

The minister highlighted the various efforts made by the Brunei Government to accommodate local MSMEs, including the recent refurbishments made to the Pasar Pelbagai Barangan Gadong and the Tamu Kianggeh, due to the direct intervention of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam through His Majesty’s Office.

He cited the significant role played by DARe (Darussalam Entreprise) in building capacity and promoting entrepreneurs, but said that access to financial help is not a comprehensive solution.

“Since 1999, the government has been offering financial help to local vendors,” he said, adding that “a total of B$142.3 million was lent to 654 vendors and as of 2017, B$45.8 million of those loans has not been repaid.”

YB Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin also stated that improving ‘ease of doing business’ is a major step required to encourage business development in Brunei.

“Under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Chairman and Sponsor of the PENGGERAK Steering Committee, the state has been experiencing congenial business climate due to ‘ease of doing business’,” he said.

Highlighting the need to further develop the country’s human resources, the minister said, “Under the leadership of His Royal Highness, the Manpower Planning Council has successfully established the Brunei Job Centre which will facilitate the job search process, as well as the upcoming Apprenticeship Programme, i-Ready, with the objective of helping graduates to find jobs and improve on their skills to be industry-ready.”

The minister also disclosed four new programmes that have been allocated under the 11th National Development Plan (RKN11): ‘Learn and Grow’, which includes the Industry Competency Framework and Skills Accreditation; ‘Growth for Excellence’, which involves professional certification and the programme placement industry; ‘Up-Skilling and Re-Skilling’, for local jobseekers in mid-career; and ‘Training Grants’ to finance courses for company employees, providing opportunities for local youths to improve their competence, skills and ability as well as their placement in the private sector.