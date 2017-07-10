Develop expertise in oil, agri fields, urges Sultan

Achievers in the country must devote their energies towards the accomplishment of greater success in fields that are essential to the country’s development. This was stated in a titah delivered by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam during the 14th Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations at the Plenary Hall of the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas on Monday. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.

