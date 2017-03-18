Deputy Defence Minister, RBAF Commander receive courtesy call

| James Kon |

FIRST Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, the Deputy Minister of Defence, yesterday received a courtesy call from Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force, who is currently on an introductory visit to Brunei Darussalam.

During the call, the Deputy Minister of Defence expressed his pleasure on the close and friendly relations between the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAirF) and the Indonesian Air Force that has positively contributed to the overall warm state of bilateral defence relations.

He further encouraged both air forces to further build upon the existing good ties in the field of exercises, exchange of visits and professional exchanges, in addition to organising courses for the enhancement of mutual understanding and professionalism on both sides.

Prior to this visit, the last interaction between the RBAirF and the Indonesian Air Force was the ‘Latihan Bersama (Latma) Brunesia Exercise’, held in Brunei Darussalam from October 25 to 28, last year.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto also paid a courtesy call to Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) yesterday.

The RBAF Commander welcomed Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto to Brunei Darussalam and congratulated him on his appointment as the new Air Force Chief of Staff of the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

The RBAF Commander expressed his pleasure to see the cordial bilateral defence relationship, which is continuously developed through courses, exercises, conferences, interactions and formal visits between the RBAF and the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

Both sides also discussed potential areas of enhancing bilateral military and defence relations between the two armed forces, particularly the RBAirF and the Indonesian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto assumed his post as the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force on January 18, 2017.