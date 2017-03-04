Department of Mosque Affairs surveys classes at Sg Teraban Mosque

| Daniel Lim |

THE Department of Mosque Affairs under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs recently paid a visit to the Sungai Teraban Mosque in the Belait District, to observe the mosque’s Al-Quran and Muqaddam classes in session.

The delegation was led by Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, the Acting Assistant Director of Mosque Affairs.

During the visit, Haji Amir Hisham and members of his delegation tested the students’ knowledge to determine the extent of their progress.

The delegates also toured the mosque premises.

Two teachers are tasked with teaching 30 students, ranging from six to 12 years, at the Sungai Teraban Mosque.

In an interview with the Weekend Bulletin, Haji Amir Hisham said, “This is an initiative set by our department, to ensure that all mosques have adequate teaching facilities for children in Al-Quran and Muqaddam reading.

“It is worth mentioning that two out of 10 children involved in this scheme have since progressed to further studies at the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.”

This is the first visit of its kind by officials of the Department of Mosque Affairs, which is planning to conduct similar visits to mosques, suraus and prayer halls across Brunei.