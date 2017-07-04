Department of Agriculture and Agrifood launches fruit-processing course for farmers

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

A FRUIT Processing Training Programme, jointly organised by the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood (DAA) of Brunei Darussalam and the Asean Secretariat (ASEC) under the Strengthening Capacity-Building in Agriculture Sector in Asean member countries, was officially launched yesterday at the Horticultural Simpur Hall in Rimba, Gadong.

Present at the launch was Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

The training programme is sponsored by the Japanese Government through its Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), and conducted by IMBRU Essential Oil Enterprise.

Nineteen participants from nine Asean member countries will be attending the two-week course, led by Dr Haji Amzah bin Haji Abdul Rahman and monitored by Yoshiro Nishimura, a representative of the Japanese Government and ASEC.

Four modules will presented on fruit-harvesting techniques using the zero waste concept, downstream processing and a value-added agricultural product approach.

The course will also embrace knowledge and skills in trade and business management as well as product marketing, including import export concepts. Eighty per cent of course content will focus on practical work.

The purpose of the training is to improve farmers’ income, by equipping them with more knowledge of fruit processing and transforming agricultural raw material into high-valued processed products.

Also present at the launching ceremony were YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, a member of the Legislative Council; Pengiran Kamalrudzaman bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Ishak, the Acting Director of Agriculture and Agrifoods, and officials from the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood.