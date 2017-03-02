DBP hopes to invigorate Brunei literary scene through publishing agreement

| Wani Roslan |

TWENTY-seven local writers have signed a publishing agreement with Dr Haji Mohd Ali bin Haji Radin, the Head of the Book Planning Section at the Language and Literature Bureau (DBP); and Hajah Sariani binti Haji Ishak, the Acting Director of DBP.

The signing ceremony was held yesterday at the Berakas Multipurpose Hall, in conjunction with the Brunei Book Fair and the 2017 Empowering Reading Culture Carnival.

In her speech, Hajah Sariani said that aside from literature and language, DBP also publishes books in multiple academic disciplines such as research studies, history, science, engineering, Islamic banking, architecture and design, general issues and biographies.

She also acknowledged that the publishing industry is facing some challenges from modern technology, including books in digital form.

“This scenario is indirectly inhibiting the sales of books around the world, including those published by DBP,” she said. “It is hoped that with the signing of the agreement, all writers will play a more synergic role in the promotion and marketing of the books.” Hajah Sariani expressed her wish to see more works from local writers, to further enrich Brunei’s language and literary scene.

Yesterday’s signing agreement showed DBP’s strong commitment towards supporting Bruneian writers who have made significant efforts to share their knowledge with members of the next generation.