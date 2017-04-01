Daredevils mount 24-hour battle on junkyard inferno

| James Kon |

FIREFIGHTERS took nearly a day to completely extinguish a massive fire that broke out at a recycling yard located in Serasa.

Twenty-two fire personnel from several fire stations were involved in the operation, led by Acting Commanding Officer of Operation ‘A’ SFR Pengiran Azizul Rahman bin Pengiran Haji Yusop, to douse the blaze.

The fire stations involved included Bandar Seri Begawan Fire Station, Muara Fire Station, Mentiri Fire Station, Berakas Fire Station, Rimba Fire Station, Lambak Kanan Fire Station, Beribi Fire Station. The Women’s Operation Unit as well as FCP also took part.

Authorities received a distress call regarding the incident at 12.59pm on Thursday. On reaching the site, a car junkyard, the firefighters saw a huge fire of burning rusted steel, which ignited an old gas cylinder and caused a small explosion.

In a daredevil act, they used foam to battle the blaze from all corners before finally putting it out by 11.57am yesterday.

A firebreak was also formed with the help of two heavy vehicles, owned by the recycling company, to prevent the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt in the incident, the cause of which is under investigation.

The Fire and Rescue Department reminded the public not to conduct open burning and premise owners to be mindful of safety aspects such as entry and exit access for firefighters in the event of an emergency.