DARe holds Ideation Programme

| Danial Norjidi |

DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) held its Ideation Programme yesterday at the Design and Technology Building.

The Ideation Programme is catered to those who are at the very start of their business or need inspiration for the kinds of business they should start if they have an interest in entrepreneurship.

The programme was held in the hope of creating a focus, the right mindset and expectation for participants when it comes to entrepreneurship.

Yesterday saw the event begin with an Ideation Workshop led by Raiyo Nariman, the Managing Director and Partner of Mercatus Ventures, a Malaysian-based early stage venture firm.

The workshop gave participants who have a business idea the opportunity to help validate their ideas, while also offering one-to-one business advisory on how to start a business and where to get funding. Nariman highlighted during the workshop that Brunei’s location gives it access to a huge regional market, and that this presents local businesses with a great opportunity. He discussed different kinds of startups, while also sharing examples of successful startups around the world.

He also spoke on the benefits of having a business model. As explained in his presentation, a business model is how a company creates value for itself while delivering products or services for customers.

He focused particularly on the use of a mechanism called the business model canvas. The business model canvas divides the different parts of a business in a way that helps entrepreneurs look at each part individually.

There are nine components: value propositions; customer segments; channels; customer relationships; revenue streams; key resources; key partners; key activities; and cost structure.

The afternoon saw a FDI Fireside chat session take place entitled, ‘Opportunities provided for local MSMEs’, featuring representatives from Ghanim International Corporation Sdn Bhd and Golden Corporation Sdn Bhd. They discussed opportunities and what ideas entrepreneurs should pursue.

There was also a MSME Fireside chat session on the topic of ‘Business Journey’, featuring entrepreneurs from Al-Huffaz Management, Wing-It, Syarikat Wire Bina and Masmariah Bridal Boutique and Tailoring. They shared some of the different strategies they needed to implement to sustain their business.

Also featured was a presentation Priority Business Clusters, as well as a presentation on MSMEs support by DARe.

In addition, the event saw participants of the DARe Startup Bootcamp (an idea-to-product development programme) share what they have learned and how much they have achieved in the 100-day intensive programme, and also showcased the products they have developed.

DARe is a statutory body with the aim to nurture and support local enterprises from start-up to growth. DARe works closely with government and non-government agencies with the aim to foster the growth of business enterprises so as to increase the nation’s exports and GDP growth.