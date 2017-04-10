DARe e-commerce boot camp begins April 18

| Danial Norjidi |

DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) announced that DHgate.com, the first business-to-business e-commerce platform in China, will be conducting a two-day boot camp starting April 18 to train and upgrade Brunei businesses on cross-border trade using e-commerce.

According to a DARe press release, the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Cross-Border E-commerce Training (APEC CBET), an initiative under the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) of China, hones in on the necessary steps for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need to take to get started in the global digital trade.

“This begins with shifting the mindset of business owners from traditional to digital business, before involving decision-makers and employees to acquire the skills and knowledge on how to run a business based off a digital model and finally integrating and transforming a company’s business model through a combination of online and offline trade using digital platforms,” the press release stated.

DHgate in a press statement said that there is room for improvement in getting MSMEs in Asean to be aware of the opportunities presented through the digitalisation of the global economy, with dedicated e-commerce training able to fast-track MSMEs to buy and sell across borders through online platforms.

DHgate was founded in 2004, with approximately 10 million global buyers from 230 countries and regions, with 1.4 million sellers offering 40 million products. The platform allows buyers to directly purchase and connect with global manufacturers from leading brands.

APEC CBET was launched in 2013, and has since trained over 3,000 SMEs offline across 10 APEC economies.

DARe also shared that anyone interested in signing up can download the application form at dare.gov.bn/sitepages/ecommercebootcamp.aspx and email it to dare.ept@dare.gov.bn.

The deadline for application is April 13, 2017. There is no registration fee.