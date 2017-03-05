Cyclists from near and far take on Belait night ride

| Daniel Lim |

THE Belait Cycling Club (BCC) organised a Fun Night Ride for its members and the public on Friday night in conjunction with the 33rd National Day celebrations.

Co-organised by KB Sentral Shopping Centre, the 20-kilometre ride saw the participation of 450 cycling enthusiasts from Brunei as well as Bintulu and Miri.

The ride started at the KBSentral Shopping Centre and headed up to Seria along the highway before turning towards Kampong Panaga 2000 Houses and back down to Kuala Belait town before finally ending at the starting point.

“While we host our own events in Kuala Belait and are involved in events organised by the Brunei Cycling Federation, the collaboration with KBSentral is a first for us and we are thrilled to have such an event in Belait tonight,” said BCC President Mohd Sufrizal Hamdam@Bob.

“We hope this event promotes cycling as a sport worth pursuing as well as a healthy lifestyle for the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the cyclists, Haji Abu Bakar, who had experience in competitive cycling from 1972 to 1975, said, “Our presence here tonight is to support the initiatives in organising such events in the Belait District as well as to get acquainted with bicycle enthusiasts and share interests.” The event began with the gathering of cyclists at the starting point in front of KB Sentral. Before the night ride commenced, a safety briefing was held for all cyclists.

The ride started at 8pm and the riders completed the event in one-and-a-half hours, arriving back at the starting location at 9.30pm.

A lucky draw was hosted by BCC with eight lucky participants of the night ride receiving prizes ranging from a pair of bicycle gloves to a high-quality bicycle helmet.

KBSentral too hosted a lucky draw and its grand prize was a night’s stay at the Garden Sentral Hotel.