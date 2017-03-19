Curtain falls on Adat Istiadat Negara Goodwill Games

| Fadhil Yunus |

THE prize presentation and closing Negara ceremony for the Adat Istiadat Department Goodwill Games was held yesterday, graced by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara.

The honours’ list for this year’s Games included Haji Abidin bin Haji Rashid in individual table tennis, the pair of Asmadi bin Asmad and Julika bin Haji Serudin in the doubles’ dart, the duo of Mohd Zaim bin Mahmud and Haji Mohd Abidin bin Haji Rashid in the badminton doubles’ open and the Dissemination Team ‘B’ in the inter-section futsal tournament.

The purpose of the Games was to help officers and staff be active in sports.