Currency pact continues to strengthen mutual ties

Amid changes in the global landscape, the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore continues to provide certainty, generate economic benefits and strengthen financial links between the two nations by facilitating trade and investments. This was stated in a titah delivered by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, who is currently on a four-day State Visit to the City State, during the launching of the new commemorative notes in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei and Singapore at the State Room on Wednesday. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Sultan in Singapore for 4-day State Visit
