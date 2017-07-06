Currency pact continues to strengthen mutual ties

AMID changes in the global landscape, the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore continues to provide certainty, generate economic benefits and strengthen financial links between the two nations by facilitating trade and investments.

This was stated in a titah delivered by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, who is currently on a four-day State Visit to the City State, during the launching of the new commemorative notes in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei and Singapore at the State Room yesterday.

The 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement marks another significant milestone for both countries, the monarch said, adding that “the agreement’s success, which has contributed to macroeconomic stability, is also a tribute to the enduring relations of Brunei Darussalam and Singapore”.

His Majesty expressed pleasure that the monetary authorities of both countries are exploring deeper collaboration and expressed confidence that the Currency Interchangeability Agreement will provide further stability and growth between Brunei Darussalam and Singapore.

At the ceremony, His Majesty was accompanied by Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore.

The launching ceremony began with a video presentation and an opening address by Lee Hsien Loong.

Following the titah, the Prime Minister of Singapore and His Majesty jointly launched the new commemorative notes.

The ceremony concluded with the exchange of gifts between His Majesty and Lee Hsien Loong.

Welcoming ceremony

Earlier in the day, His Majesty and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, attended the official welcoming ceremony in honour of the State Visit of Their Majesties, at the Istana in Singapore.

Accompanying Their Majesties were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Upon arrival at the Istana, Their Majesties were greeted by Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore and his wife, Mary Chee Bee Kiang.

Then, His Majesty and the President of Singapore together proceeded to the dais where His Majesty received the royal salute. This was followed by the hoisting of flags and national anthems of both countries. Afterwards, His Majesty was accompanied by the President of Singapore to inspect the royal guard of honour mounted by the Military Police of the Singapore Armed Forces.

His Majesty then signed the guest book before proceeding to a different venue where Their Majesties were introduced to the state dignitaries of the Republic of Singapore. This was followed by the introduction of Brunei Darussalam’s delegation to the President of Singapore and wife.

Their Majesties as well as the President of Singapore and wife then proceeded for a group photo session.

Official meeting

After the welcoming ceremony, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Dr Tony Tan proceeded to the West Drawing Room for an official meeting.

During the meeting, His Majesty and the President of Singapore exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the launching of the new commemorative notes was held at the State Room.

Tea ceremony

On a separate occasion, Her Majesty, yesterday attended a tea ceremony hosted by Mary Chee Bee Kiang, wife of the President of Singapore, at the Istana.

After the tea ceremony, Her Majesty visited the Istana Heritage Gallery.

Upon arrival at the gallery, Her Majesty and Mary Chee Bee Kiang were greeted by Tracey Tee, Senior Manager of the gallery.

During the visit, Her Majesty had the opportunity to view the exhibition that explains the history of establishment of the Istana. The gallery also showcases gifts from foreign leaders to the President of Singapore.

Before leaving the gallery, Her Majesty signed a parchment.