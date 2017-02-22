Crown Prince receives newly appointed envoys

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, yesterday morning received in separate audiences newly appointed envoys to Brunei Darussalam.

His Royal Highness first received Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam. Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain previously served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority.

His Royal Highness then received Do Anh Tuan, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Brunei Darussalam. Do Anh Tuan formerly held the post of Deputy Director General of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Shortly after, His Royal Highness received Mehmet Suat Akgun, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Brunei Darussalam.

Mehmet Suat Akgun had served as Deputy Director General for South Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

Subsequently, His Royal Highness received Marcal Avelino Ximenes, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam.

Marcal Avelino Ximenes previously held the post of Senior Lecturer at the National University of Timor Lorosa’e.

The newly appointed envoys to Brunei Darussalam presented their Letters of Credence to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on February 15.

The ceremony took place at Qashr Al-Meezaan.