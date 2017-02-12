Crown Prince opens Higher Education Expo

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Higher Education Expo 2017 opened yesterday, offering students opportunities to find out more about higher education options they can pursue at prestigious local and international institutions.

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, launched the event organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in a ceremony held at the expo’s venue Bridex Hall in Jerudong yesterday.

The two-day event is the second higher education exhibition organised by the MoE.

Welcoming His Royal Highness was the Minister of Education, Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman.

After officially launching the expo, His Royal Highness toured the exhibition which features top higher education institutions from the Sultanate.

The expo which ends at 9pm today offers students aspiring to pursue further studies, locally or internationally, to gain a better understanding and more information on the participating institutions and their available programmes.

The expo is also showcasing various initiatives connected to higher education in the country.

The Higher Education Expo also hopes to make it easier for students interested in various institutions to get advice about opportunities and admission processes.

The expo is part of the MoE’s initiative to improve students’ enrollment in post-secondary education and increase the number of graduates, thus helping in the overall development of national economy.

Government higher education institutions participating in the expo include Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB), Politeknik Brunei and Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE).

Private local institutions participating in the expo are Laksamana College of Business, Kolej IGS, Micronet International College, Cosmopolitan College of Commerce and Technology, Kemuda Institute and Brunei Darussalam Institute of Certified Public Accountants (BICPA).

International universities and colleges from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Australia and Malaysia such as Glasgow Caledonian University, RMIT University, Michigan State University, INTI College, University of Nottingham, Osaka University, Kagawa University, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor and SEGI University are also taking part in the event.

Other local agencies participating in the expo are DARe (Darussalam Enterprise), Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd, E-Village under the National Entrepreneurship Agenda initiative of the MoE.

The MoE is represented by the Scholarship Section, Higher Education Division, the Education Loan Facility Scheme (SBPP), Higher Education Centralised Admission System (HECAS) and the Brunei Darussalam National Accreditation Council.

The expo is open from 9am to 9pm on its final day today.